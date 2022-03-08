‘Refocus’ needed on Donegal’s Grianan of Aileach

Sinn Fein Councillor Jack Murray was speaking at this week’s online meeting of the Inishowen Municipal District councillors and told those gathered that ‘we need to get refocused on Grianan’.

He pointed out how a meeting about the iconic fort and its promotion as a tourist attraction was held with Mr. Frank Shalvey and Mr. Eoghan Moyla, senior OPW officials, Failte Ireland, Council Officials and various stakeholders in Burt five years ago, in 2017.

Following on from the meeting, a Conservation Management Plan for the site was later published and another meeting was due to take place, but this could not be scheduled due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Colr Murray said he is ‘always worried’ about the promotion of Grianan of Aileach being ‘put on the long finger’ and told how ‘meaningful steps’ need to be taken to promote it as an attraction.

“We were at a presentation earlier today (Tuesday) with visitors from Sweden and Finland and the first picture that came up was one of Grianan of Aileach.

“We are not promoting it enough. It is loved in the local area, but we need it promoted elsewhere. Small works such as information signage would go a long way to helping that.”

In an update, councillors were told that, in relation to the next bi-monthly/quarterly targets, seating and an informational panel for the site are being progressed under the minor tourism funding.

The interpretive information panel would show points of interest and mapping, as well as an orientation marker of Inishowen and Donegal , while showing its significance and close proximity to Northern Ireland.