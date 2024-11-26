Remember when... Derry's answer to Monopoly proved a huge hit
The game was developed over 30 years ago by Londonderry YMCA as a charity fundraising initiative and proved a favourite across the north west and beyond at the time.
It has now become a sought after collector’s item and if you have one you might want to make sure you keep it in pristine condition as it is known some of the sets have gone for huge sums in recent years, with one reportedly being on sale for £900 back in 2016.
As well as local landmarks, businesses very literally ‘got onboard’, featuring in the outer squares and on the player cards. In the centre was a map of Derry and the River Foyle, minus, of course, the Peace Bridge, which hadn’t been built yet.
Among the numerous businesses and organisations featuring were Derry City Council, Pot Black, the Everglades Hotel, Lewis Fastravel, Londonderry Sentinel, Radio Foyle, Scotts of the Diamond, A1 Taxis, Clooney Flowers, C.P.C. Office Supplies, Ulsterbus, McCormick Estate Agents, Texas Drumahoe, Toymaster, Eakin Bros., Keys Group, Long’s Supermarket and Maydown Youth Training.
The Derry Journal had the privilege of being shown one of the rare surviving sets, which has been carefully looked after down the years and remians in immaculate condition.
Board game mecca, boardgamegeek.com lists details about the iconic game, which was a must have for Christmas in the early 1990s.
Baord Game Geek states: “The Maiden City Game is a Monopoly style board game developed by the Londonderry, Northern Ireland YMCA to generate funds for its activities.”
“Players progress around the board… when landing on a Company square a player may purchase a share in that company (there are two shares available in each company), if he wishes. If not he may put the share up for auction, with any excess over the sale price being retained by that player as his fee for being the auctioneer….”
With board games making a comeback, might it be time for an updated version of a Derry classic?
