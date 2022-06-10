Series of events celebrate life and legacy of St Colmcille

The events were organised in joint partnership with Derry City and Strabane District Council, Donegal County Council and other partners, as part of the final celebration of the Colmcille 1500 programme of activities organised to celebrate the life of the Saint.

Deputy Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Angela Dobbins, joined with Church leaders and community representatives for the celebrations which included two special Feast Day Masses, one in St Eugene’s Cathedral in Letterkenny, celebrated by the Bishop of Raphoe and the second one celebrated by the Bishop of Derry from St. Columba’s Church, Long Tower, at 7.30pm.

People gather for the blessing at St. Columba's Well.

A special Colmcille pageant entitled ‘An Turas-The Journey’ took place after the Mass in Long Tower and the traditional Feast Day Blessing at St Columb’s Well on Thursday, June 9 at 8.30pm.

Delivered by the North West Carnival Initiative, in collaboration with In Your Space and Greater Shantallow Arts, this celebratory pageant explored Colmcille’s life and legacy. The day was celebrated through music, performance and exhibitions at a number of other Churches and cultural venues throughout the region.

A procession marking the feast of St. Columba.