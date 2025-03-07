'Sorry - Presbyterians Out!' a curious tale from Derry's history - Our Space 10
A large plaque in the porch lists the 24 members of 1st Derry who “from loyalty to their Church principles” resigned from Londonderry Corporation rather than receive communion in their local parish of the Church of Ireland - which was then still the ‘official’ Established Church.
What the plaque doesn’t note, is that these 24 men formed almost two thirds of the Corporation members - including six former mayors and six former sheriffs. 15 of them were elders of 1st Derry Presbyterian Church.
Belfast Corporation saw similar resignations.
And an ironic footnote is that the formal title of the Dublin Parliament’s 1703 statute which obliged holders of public office to be communicants in the Church of Ireland, was “An Act to Prevent the Further Growth of Popery”. The Act wasn’t repealed until 1780 and was a factor in leading many Presbyterians to emigrate from here to North America.
Rev James McGregor of Aghadowey, who had fought in the 1688-9 Siege of Derry to preserve civic and religious freedoms, went to North America with most of his congregation. They arrived in Boston on August 4, 1718 and that migration later produced the towns of Londonderry and Derry in New Hampshire. Memories of home.
[See firstderrybluecoatschool.com & Brian Lacy’s “Siege City: The Story of Derry and Londonderry” 1990].
