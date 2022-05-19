Special Derry Journal 250th anniversary edition available to pre-order worldwide here

It will feature contributions and memories from former editors and reporters, photo spreads and material from our archive including the very first story ever published back in 1772.

It will look back over the incredible history of the Journal from its founding in the Diamond, and subsequent moves to Shipquay Street, Buncrana Road, Pennyburn Pass and most recently Fort George.

It will also detail the Journal’s switch to become an important voice for nationalists in the 1800s, and look at why we were banned on both sides of the border in the first half of the 20th Century.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The special 250th anniversary edition of the Derry Journal front and back cover (in progress).

The best of ‘Jed’ will be featured, along with a focus of the Journal’s sports coverage, and there will also be a time-line charting important local historical, political and cultural events that have shaped who we are, going right back to 7000 A.D. and right up to the present time.

Photographic features include ‘Derry Then and Now’, with vintage and modern images of the city and region; Journal staff down the days.

It focuses also on covering Inishowen and wider Donegal over the past 250 years; a message from the Mayor Graham Warke.

We also go back in time to 1772 and examine what the city and region would have been like when the citizens of Derry, Donegal and Tyrone first read the Journal, and delve into the colourful life of founder and first editor George Douglas.

Some of the front from down the years including the very first edition of the Journal will be on display.

The commemorative edition will be available in shops and can also be pre-purchased now worldwide online via:

www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/derry-journal-bloody-sunday-50th-anniversary-supplement-tickets-249166292087READ MORE: www.derryjournal.com/business/walk-through-250-years-of-derry-journal-history-this-june-at-foyelside-3694148Anniversary lecture

As well as our own 250th special edition and an accompanying Derry Journal exhibition in Foyleside Shopping Centre from May 31st, Derry City & Strabane District Council’s Museum & Heritage Service, in partnership with NUI Galway and Trinity College Dublin, have invited people to register for a lecture entitled ‘1772–2022: The Derry Journal at 250’ at The Guildhall on June 1, at 6pm to celebrate the establishment of Derry’s First Newspaper.