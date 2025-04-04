Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everyone working at St. Columb’s Hall will receive a minimum wage of £12.60 after the trust spearheading its renovation committed to being a ‘Living Wage Employer’.

The St. Columb’s Hall Trust announced their accreditation as a real Living Wage Employer, saying everyone working at St. Columb’s Hall will receive a minimum hourly wage of £12.60.

That’s 39p over the UK’s National Minimum Wage for over 21s, which rose to £12.21 on April 1.

Conal McFeely, St. Columb’s Hall Trust Chair said: “We are committed to building a future for our communities based on fairness, equality and opportunity.

"We can only deliver on that promise if we recognise that workers must get paid fairly and at a rate that they can live on. St Columb’s Hall Trust are delighted to be able to join the growing movement that acknowledges the need to pay a real living wage for our workers.”

Mary McManus, Regional Manager, Living Wage NI said: “We’re delighted that St. Columb’s Hall Trust has joined the movement of over 15,000 responsible employers across the UK who voluntarily commit to go further than the government minimum to make sure all their staff earn enough to live on.”

She said thousands of businesses and organisations including Ulster University, the Northern Ireland Executive, Ulster University, Burberry, Barclay’s and Everton Football Club have made similar commitments with 145 businesses in the North signed up.

"These businesses recognise that paying the real Living Wage is the mark of a responsible employer and they, like St. Columb’s Hall Trust, believe that a hard day’s work deserves a fair day’s pay."