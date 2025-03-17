St Patrick's Day tribute to woman burned at stake outside Derry Walls 300 years ago

A group of people have gathered to lay flowers in memory of a woman burned at the stake outside Derry’s Walls on the 300th anniversary of her death.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cecily Jackson, who was cook to the Anglican Bishop of Derry, William Nicolson, was found guilty of murdering her child and condemned to death following a one-day trial on March 10, 1725. Her gruesome killing was carried out a week later on March 17.

As the city geared up for its annual St Patrick’s celebrations on Monday morning, the organisation Herstory Derry with the support of The Junction commemorated the 300th anniversary of the young woman’s death in a poignant ceremony.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his writings at the time, the Derry Bishop had written that ‘the cook’s murdered child found in her trunk and she committed’ in January of 1725. He later briefly mentioned her burning on the day.

People gather at Bishop Outer in remembrance of Cecily Jackson who was charged with Petty Treason and burned alive on 17th March 1725 for the alleged killing of her infant baby. Photo: George Sweeney

Research by Derry historian John Thompson later revealed that the Bishop’s nephew – himself an ordained member of the clergy - was the father of Cecily’s child.

The exact circumstances of what happened to Cecily’s child remain unknown, but research by Mr Thompson has revealed that the night of the trial and the day before Cecily was found guilty and condemned to death, the Bishop had dinner with the judge and the Mayor in Derry.

Bishop Nicolson himself would not long survive Cecily. In 1727 he was appointed Archbishop of Cashel but never made it out of Derry, dying in in the city two years after the burning of Cecily Jackson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anne Crilly of Herstory Derry said: “It is so important to remember Cecily Jackson - a victim of gender-based violence in this city 300 years ago.

Pictured at Bishop Outer in remembrance of Cecily Jackson who was charged with Petty Treason and burned alive on 17th March 1725 for the alleged killing of her infant baby are (from left) Anne Murray-Cavanagh, The Junction, Joni Millar, The Junction, Dr John Thompson, Ulster University, Anne Crilly, Herstory, Ciara O'Connor Pozo, Alliance for Choice and Pauline Ross, The Playhouse. Photo: George Sweeney

"Cecily was made pregnant by the bishop’s nephew, who was in a position of power in the household while Cecily was a serving girl.

"A baby’s body was found and Cecily was charged with Petty Treason which carried a sentence of execution. She was burned alive outside Bishop's Gate on March 17, 1725.”

Anne said she was indebted to the research carried out by Dr Mairtin O Cathain and Dr John Thompson. The case of Cecily Jackson has also been explored by US playwright Georgia Rhoades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ruth Moore of The Junction affirmed the work of Anne Crilly who has over the years been actively remembering Cecily Jackson and other forgotten women’s stories.

Dr John Thompson, Ulster University, speaking at a remembrance and flower laying event at Bishop Street Outer, the site of the execution of Cecily Jackson who was charged with Petty Treason and burned alive on 17th March 1725 for the alleged killing of her infant baby. Photo: George Sweeney

“The Junction acknowledges that it can be an uphill struggle to challenge and address the prevalent gender-based violence in our culture today and sadly, the story of what happened to Cecily Jackson highlights the deep roots of sexual and gender violence. Too often we look away, find an excuse or minimise what happened to women and for this reason we support this simple act of remembering’.

“The Junction and Herstory, at a date in May, will be organising a further Herstory event, creating an opportunity to consider what patriarchy and domestic, sexual and gender violence is and other forgotten stories of women. If you wish to be kept informed please email Ruth or Mel on [email protected]”

Anne Crilly organises ‘Herstory Derry’ tours Thursdays to Sundays from outside the ‘Nine Hostages’ café at the top of Waterloo St at 9.30am,11am and 1pm, priced at £10.