During the summer it is normal to witness various associations parade through Derry accompanied by pipe, drum, flute and accordion.

Highlights of the ‘marching season’ include the Orange Order’s July 12 commemorations and the Apprentice Boys’ annual Relief of Derry demonstration in August but there are many more celebrations beside.

One lesser heard of parade occurred for one year only back in the 1800s when 100 Inishowen men marched to Derry and insisted on marching along the walls before making their way to the Long Tower to celebrate Mass.

Mrs. Liam Doherty provided details of the curious march as part of an Irish Folklore Commission project that involved collectors gathering thousands of stories from schoolchildren and teachers across the 26 counties back in the 1930s.

Walker's Pillar on the Derry Walls circa 1860. (Photo by The Print Collector/Print Collector/Getty Images)

Mrs. Doherty, from Ballymagan, was over 70 when she told Bridget Donaghey, a pupil at St. Mary’s National School in Buncrana, that the parade had occurred ‘long ago’. This dates the episode back to the middle years of the 19th century.

So memorable was the march that a song was composed:

“And were you up in Derry boys,

"Or on the Derry Wall,

Long Tower chapel.

"And did you see the wale coats,

"That marched from Donegal.”

Mrs. Doherty recalled how a group of men from Desertegney, the Illies, Urris and other parts of Inishowen marched to the city under the leadership of John Barr of Buncrana.

Bishop's Gate, 1924-1926. One of the four gates in Londonderry's 17th century city walls. A print from Hutchinson's Britain Beautiful, edited by Walter Hutchinson, volume III, 1924-1926. (Photo by The Print Collector/Print Collector/Getty Images)

Armed with shillelaghs and attired in grey wale coats with long loose sleeves and large collars, they wore small red knitted caps.

"Mr James Gill, of the Backhill, was one of the wale coats who marched to Derry. He is well, though ninety, and can walk fasting to Cockhill Church,” Mrs. Doherty recounted in the late 1930s.

She continued: "Another of the wale coats was the late John O'Donnell - from Desertegeny - and he marched up to Derry with these men.

"Most of these men came from Urris and they joined the others at Kinnego.

“The Illies men marched down with the late Patrick McDaid of Glashie at their head.

“There were over one hundred men and when all had come together they marched up to Derry, and the late John Barr of Buncrana was the leader,” the story went.

The men ‘marched boldly’ into Derry armed with the blackthorns intent on getting to St Columba's Church in the Long Tower.

“They walked up the Strand and on through Waterloo Place and boldly mounted the walls. No one interfered with them, and soon after that they were invited to visit the chapel.

“On their going in through the door a priest took charge of the blackthorns. A short time previous the Orangemen had denied the Catholics to walk on the walls and their coming to the city on that day was an answer to that challenge.

"Often and often in years after, many an old man told, with pride, of that day when the courageous walecoated Donegal men marched from Inishowen to the City of Derry to defy the Orangemen and it gave them to understand that the Donegal men were not cowards,” Mrs. Doherty related.

The story is one of many collected by young people from their parents and grandparents and elderly neighbours in the years 1937-1939 as part of the Irish Folklore Commission’s Schools Collection.