The streets of Derry and their names - D

2. Danesfort Crescent (Corrán an Dúnain). Danesfort is a common name for ráth or lios, which usually had nothing to do with the Danes. It was a common 19th century fallacy that the Danes were responsible for many forts. It does not, however, seem to reflect any Irish folklore, so Danesfort seems to be an English language coinage.

