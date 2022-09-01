The streets of Derry and their names - D

Since 1987 the Queen's University at Belfast has been developing the ‘Northern Ireland Place-Name Project’ and compiling an incredible database of names that sometimes date back over a thousand years.
In compiling the Derry city section the compendium draws heavily on John Bryson's seminal 'Derry's Streets'. Other sources, including George Vaughan Sampson's map of Co. Derry of 1814, are also cited.
Some of the meanings suggested in the database are open to interpretation and debate but make for fascinating reading.
Based in Queen’s University, the project works in collaboration with Land and Property Services in the Department of Finance in providing a free online database of our local place-names (www.placenamesni.org. This is accompanied by an interactive searchable map of historical names (townlands, parishes, baronies and counties) which is provided by LPS.
1. Dundrean Park (Páirc Dhún Chreagáin). Dundrean is a townland in the parish of Burt, Co. Donegal. It would appear to be derived from Dún Draighin, meaning 'fort of the blackthorn'.
2. Danesfort Crescent (Corrán an Dúnain). Danesfort is a common name for ráth or lios, which usually had nothing to do with the Danes. It was a common 19th century fallacy that the Danes were responsible for many forts. It does not, however, seem to reflect any Irish folklore, so Danesfort seems to be an English language coinage.
3. Dill Park (Páirc Dill). Named after Rev. Richard Dill (d.1858), a Dublin benefactor of McCrea-Magee College. (Bryson).
4. Donal Casey Court (Cúirt Dhónaill Mhic Cathasaigh). Named after Donal Casey, board member of housing association. (Bryson).
