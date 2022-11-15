Have you ever wondered how some of Derry's streets got their names and what those names mean?

Since 1987 the Queen's University at Belfast has been developing the ground-breaking ‘Northern Ireland Place-Name Project’ and compiling an incredible growing database of names that sometimes date back over a thousand years.

In compiling the Derry city section the compendium draws heavily on John Bryson's seminal 'Derry's Streets'. Other sources, including George Vaughan Sampson's map of Co. Derry of 1814, are also cited.

Some of the meanings suggested in the database are open to interpretation and debate but make for fascinating reading.

Based in Queen’s University, the project works in collaboration with Land and Property Services in the Department of Finance in providing a free online database of our local place-names (www.placenamesni.org. This is accompanied by an interactive searchable map of historical names (townlands, parishes, baronies and counties) which is provided by LPS.

Lower Clarendon Street (Sráid Clarendon Íochtarach). Named after George William Frederick Villiers (1800-70), 4th Earl of Clarendon (1838), Lord Lieutenant of Ireland 1847-52.

Lenamore (An Léana Mór). An Léana Mór, 'the big meadow'. (Bryson).

Liscloon Drive (Céide an Leasa Chlaoin). An Lios Claon, 'the sloping fort' (Bryson). The name occurs in the townlands of Liscloon Upper and Lower in Donaghedy parish, Co. Tyrone. O'Donovan preferred the interpretation Lios Cluaine, 'fort of the lawn or meadow' for the Donaghedy townlands but the historical forms like Liscleen suggest that Lios Claon is more likely.

Leafair Park (Páirc Leafair). Name contrived from parts of Bogslea and Fairview (Bryson).