Strand Road (Bóthar na Trá). Already built in 1780 and marked on Douglas' plan of the city as the 'new road to Pennyburn Mill'.
Strand Road (Bóthar na Trá). Already built in 1780 and marked on Douglas' plan of the city as the 'new road to Pennyburn Mill'.
Strand Road (Bóthar na Trá). Already built in 1780 and marked on Douglas' plan of the city as the 'new road to Pennyburn Mill'.

The streets of Derry and their names - S

Have you ever wondered how some of Derry's streets got their names and what those names mean?

By Kevin Mullan
Published 21st Mar 2023, 10:13 GMT

Since 1987 the Queen's University at Belfast has been developing the ‘Northern Ireland Place-Name Project’ and compiling an incredible database of names that sometimes date back over a thousand years.

In compiling the Derry city section the compendium draws heavily on John Bryson's seminal 'Derry's Streets'. Other sources, including George Vaughan Sampson's map of Co. Derry of 1814, are also cited.

Some of the meanings suggested in the database are open to interpretation and debate but make for fascinating reading.

Based in Queen’s University, the project works in collaboration with Land and Property Services in the Department of Finance in providing a free online database of our local place-names (www.placenamesni.org. This is accompanied by an interactive searchable map of historical names (townlands, parishes, baronies and counties) which is provided by Land and Property Services.

Steelstown/Steelestown Village (Sráidbhaile Stíl). Steelstown seems to be the accepted spelling. Steele was the name of a planter family in the 17th century (Bryson).

Springtown Road (Bóthar Bhaile an Tobair). The townland of Springtown was one of those known as the Larisks during the 17th and 18th centuries. Bryson suggests Leath Rúscaidhe as a possible derivation.

St. Patrick's Terrace (Ardán Phádraig). Named after St. Patrick's Church, Buncrana Road, which is in turn named after the patron saint of Ireland.

Sydney Terrace (Ardán Sydney). Possibly named after Sydney Hadley Waterloo, Governor of the Irish Society (1873-83) (Bryson).

DerryBelfastDerry City