Thousands to attend Derry ‘Lundy’s Day’ parade to witness burning of effigy of former governor
Thousands of loyalists will parade through Derry city centre for the annual ‘Shutting of the Gates’ celebrations which will culminate with the immolation of a likeness of Colonel Robert Lundy.
The Apprentice Boys of Derry's Associated Club General Committee expects 23 bands and up to 2,500 Apprentice Boys and bandsmen to take part on Saturday. Around 250 spectators are expected to watch the event.
The ‘Shutting of the Gates’ celebrations take place on the first Saturday of December every year to mark the actions of the 13 original apprentices who slammed the gates of Derry in the face of King James II of England's men in December 1688.
The commemorations will commence with the symbolic firing of a cannon on the Derry Walls at midnight.
From 11.45am on Saturday the Apprentice Boys will parade from the Waterside to the Apprentice Boys Memorial Hall in Society Street before making their way to St. Columb’s Cathedral for a service of thanksgiving.
From 3pm the Apprentice Boys will assembly in Bishop Street for the burning of Lundy before making their way back to the Waterside from 5.15pm.
The PSNI stated: "A parade is taking place in the city tomorrow, Saturday, December 3. This is the 334th Lundy commemoration and more than 20 bands area expected to parade.
"If you are attending the event, please travel safely. The city centre is open, however, we would ask that motorists driving through the area between 11.30am and 5.30pm take extra care. We wish all those involved a safe event.”