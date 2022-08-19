News you can trust since 1772
Young people meet Cosmo the robot at the ShopElectric 30th birthday party in Shipquay Street
TIMES GONE BY: Retro pics from Derry and Inishowen - August 1997

In August 1997 Cosmo, the life size, fully interactive robot from the Epcot Centre, had to work for his living at the 30th birthday party at ShopElectric, Shipquay Street; the troubled Russian Space Station, Mir, was clearly visible in the sky over the North West; and a bitter war of words broke out between a Derry City Councillor and local publicans over claims that a hike in drink prices could lead to an upsurge in on-street drinking in the city. As ever the ‘Journal’s photographers were out and about.

By Kevin Mullan
Friday, 19th August 2022, 11:06 am

1.

A section of the large crowd that attended the Moville Regatta.

2.

Des Farrell, manager, Foyleside Shopping Centre, presenting members of the Kylemore Cafe raft race team with a

3.

Batman cools down with an ice cream during the fancy dress parade at the

4.

Pat Carlin, on right, and Grainne Nugent, organisers, of two quizzes held in Andy Cole’s, presenting a cheque for

