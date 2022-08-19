TIMES GONE BY: Retro pics from Derry and Inishowen - August 1997
In August 1997 Cosmo, the life size, fully interactive robot from the Epcot Centre, had to work for his living at the 30th birthday party at ShopElectric, Shipquay Street; the troubled Russian Space Station, Mir, was clearly visible in the sky over the North West; and a bitter war of words broke out between a Derry City Councillor and local publicans over claims that a hike in drink prices could lead to an upsurge in on-street drinking in the city. As ever the ‘Journal’s photographers were out and about.
By Kevin Mullan
Friday, 19th August 2022, 11:06 am
Page 1 of 2