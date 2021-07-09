Transformative proposals for Foyle Gateway between Derry and Donegal discussed at meeting

Mayor Alderman Graham Warke, Charlene Keenan, General Manager DESTINED and Dermot O’Hara, CEO DESTINED, pictured with delegates at a stakeholders meeting on Friday morning last to discuss the regeneration of the Foyle Valley Railway site on Foyle Road. DER2126GS -

The meeting was chaired by Charlene Keenan, Destined’s General Manager, and she outlined that the purpose of the meeting was to start a discussion about an integrated approach to the development of the Foyle Valley, and to establish a framework to manage the delivery of a comprehensive strategy.

Speakers detailed proposals such as a wildlife sanctuary, a wetlands area, a social farm, pet farm and environmental project along the river.

Suggestions were made to establish a racing pigeon centre for the North West and recreational activities such as water sports, skate board park and upgrade of football facilities. There was a discussion on the development of the Foyle Valley Railway Museum and re-introducing a steam train that could possibly operate on a cross-border basis.

Destined proposed that Derry and Strabane Council should take on the role of lead partner for the development. They further proposed the establishment of a number of sub-groups to address the specific needs of the east bank of the river, activities on the river itself, the west bank and a further one to look at cross-border collaborations.