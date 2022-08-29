Tributes paid to Fr. Paddy McIntyre
Tributes have been paid to the late Fr. Paddy McIntyre who passed away at the weekend.
By Kevin Mullan
Monday, 29th August 2022, 9:22 am
St. Eugene's Cathedral, where he ministered, said: "It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Fr. Patrick McIntyre. Fr. Paddy has been celebrating Mass in St. Eugene’s Cathedral since returning from South America. He will be remembered with respect and admiration for his integrity, his passion about mission and his courtesy."
Fr. Paddy died peacefully in Foyle Hospice on Sunday.
Fr. Patrick’s remains are now reposing at St. Eugene’s Cathedral, Derry. His Requiem Mass will take place at St. Eugene’s Cathedral on Tuesday, August 30 at 11am. Burial will take place immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery.