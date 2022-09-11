Tributes paid to late Derry republican Donncha Mac Niallais

Donncha Mac Niallais played an important role in facilitating a resolution to parade disputes in Derry. Photo: Hugh Gallagher.

Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy expressed shock and sadness at the local community worker's untimely passing.

“My first thoughts are with his partner, his children and the wider Nelis family on this devastating loss.

“Donncha Mac Niallais has been a highly respected and committed republican activist in the Bogside for almost 50 years.

Donncha Mac Niallais passed away suddenly on Friday. Photo: Hugh Gallagher.

“A former political prisoner, he was on the blanket protest in the H-Blocks during the hunger strikes and his mother Mary was a steadfast campaigner for the rights of prisoners.

“He was an inspiring Gaeligeoir and played a central role in developing the Irish language in the city working with other activists to set up the local Gaelscoil, the Cultúrlann and helping to ensure the language continues to flourish and thrive today," said Mr. Delargy.

The Foyle MLA spoke of his role in facilitating a resolution to parade disputes in Derry.

“Donncha Mac Niallais was a community leader. He demonstrated that through the role he played in finding a solution to parading in the city.

The late Donncha Mac Niallais. Photo: Hugh Gallagher

“Right up until his untimely death, Donncha was a committed Sinn Féin and community activist and at the forefront of efforts to regenerate the Bogside and surrounding areas and working as Manager in Dove House Advice Centre.

“His loss will be felt right across the community, by his family, and all of us who loved and knew him. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”