The late Joy McMenamin

SDLP councillor Brian Tierney, tabled the matter, saying: “On November 16, Joy McMenamin passed away, who many would know as Joy McGettigan.

“Joy was a lifetime member and community activist of the SDLP and she supported and helped generations of SDLP elected representatives go about their business in her quiet and unassuming way.

“Joy’s daughter Ashleen is an elected representative for the SDLP in Causeway Coast and Glens and I’ve no doubt her passion for public life and for the values and principles of the SDLP stem very clearly from Joy’s involvement with our party and we are all saddened at her passing.

“We would like to pass our condolences to her partner Hugo and her children Ashleen, John and Aimee at this very difficult time.”

Aontú councillor Emmet Doyle said: “Joy was a very special lady. She was very generous with her time, her expertise and experience to someone like me, of a young age, who was just getting involved in public service.

“She was a bit of a character, she was always able to get the crack going, even on a very windy, cold night when you were out delivering leaflets or speaking to residents, she always kept everyone going.

“I was deeply saddened and shocked to hear of her passing. Her dedication to the people of Derry was something else.