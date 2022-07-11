Two Orange parades to take place in Derry tonight

Two Orange parades are scheduled to take place in Derry this evening as part of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland's traditional 'Twelfth' commemorations.

By Kevin Mullan
Monday, 11th July 2022, 12:20 pm

In the Waterside area of Derry city the Sergeant Lindsay Mooney Memorial Flute Band will lead a parade of 40 participants with around 50 supporters from Lincoln Court, through the Clooney Estate and Bond Street areas from 8.30pm.

And in Newbuildings the Pride of the Orange and Blue Flute Band have notified the Parades Commission of a demonstration with 40 expected participants from 7.30pm.

The parades will be taking place on the actual anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne, which took place on July 11, 1690, under the Gregorian Calendar, which was introduced in Ireland in 1752.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter

The 12th parade en route along Ferryquay Street in 2021. ©Presseye/Lorcan Doherty

Before that time the 'Twelfth' was actually a celebration of the defeat by the Williamites of Jacobite forces at Aughrim on July 12, 1691, under the old Julian calendar.

Read More

Read More
Senators wish Orange Order and supporters safe and happy July 12 but lament burn...
DerryDerry City