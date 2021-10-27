VIDEO: What are you dressing up as for Hallowe’en in Derry?

Derry Hallowe’en is one of the biggest and best celebrations in the world and the Derry people are incredibly proud of the festival. Every year, people tap into their creative sides to pull together the funniest, scariest and weirdest costumes they can think of, often spending weeks or months sewing, knitting and gluing things together.

The costumes are a feast for the eyes and one of the highlights of the holiday for many. The Derry Journal took to the streets to ask the question that’s on everyone’s lips this week... ‘What are you dressing up as for Hallowe’en this year?’

Poppy: ‘I’m going to dress up as a witch because they are scary! Wha-ha-ha-ha!’

Charlie: ‘I’m going to dress up as a werewolf because they are fast and scary’

Saorla Boyle: ‘I’m being a pop-art zombie this year. I absolutely love dressing up for Hallowe’en. It’s a wee bit last minute this year compared to most years but we got there in the end. I found a good dress so I cannot wait to get the face paint on and get celebrating!’

Nathan Kivlehan: ‘Me and my mate are doing a double act. You know dumb and dumber with the blue and orange tuxedos? We’re doing that so it’ll be good.’

Daneala Zapata: ‘First I really want to dress up as a Santería, I’m from Latin America so a Santería is like our witch doctors. I want to do something from my country so I’m trying to find the right elements but if not, I have a hat here so I can be a normal witch. I might also dress up as something silly like a Taco because it’s funny.’

Neil John Machon who lives in Inishowen: ‘I won’t be dressing up because it’s just not my thing. Maybe I’d celebrate all saints day or all souls day or something like that. To me, it’s gone quite commercial and a bit American.’