What’s in today’s Derry Journal 250th special edition and where to get it

The Journal was founded in 1772 by George Douglas in Derry city centre and evolved to become a leading voice in Ireland over the next two and half centuries.

The special edition looks back at life in Derry and Donegal back in 1772 and charts the changes in the city and wider region since that time as well as charting the Journal’s own eventful story.

The special edition is in shops locally today and can be ordered online via www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/derry-journal-250th-anniversary-edition-tickets-324902330617

