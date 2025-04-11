Where did County Coleraine go? - Our Space 15

By MC
Published 11th Apr 2025, 12:00 BST
The old O’Cahan/ O’Kane Country was the natural geographical area within the Sperrin Mountains from the Foyle to the Bann. In 1585 it became County Coleraine.

Then in 1608m after the 9 Years War and the Flight of the Earls, King James initiated yet another Plantation in Ireland. This time the focus was Ulster.

He planned to build a walled town with 200 houses at Derry and a walled town with 100 houses at Coleraine. How to pay for it?

So he took County Coleraine and added a little land from Antrim; and a piece of Tyrconnell west of the Foyle; and from Tyrone he took all the land from Glenshane to Toome Bridge - it was covered with valuable timber. The new county totalled over 800 square miles.

Part of Ulster in 1600 and Arthur Chichester, Lord Deputy of Ireland, one of the main planners of the Ulster Plantation.Part of Ulster in 1600 and Arthur Chichester, Lord Deputy of Ireland, one of the main planners of the Ulster Plantation.
The King approached the London business community - the Livery Companies. He said he would give them most of this land and the Aldermen agreed. But the Livery Companies did not want to pay up the required £20,000 - worth over £4 million now.

So in May 1610 the Court of Aldermen sent two Mercers to jail; then six members of the Drapers’ Company, the Salters’ Company, the Brewers’ Company and the Cook’s Company; and finally two Clothworkers. There was uproar. Imagine Kier Starmer nowadays jailing CBI leaders for not financing a Government project!

The Companies relented and became “reluctant developers”. The new county name prefixed their London to Derry. Now the valuable timber around Maghera is long gone - and many South Derry people still look south or east rather than westward over the Sperrins.

