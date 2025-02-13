WW2 German U-boat surrender in Derry 80 years ago to be marked during 2025 Jazz Festival

Derry City & Strabane District Council is planning a live re-enactment of the surrender of the German U-boats on the Foyle, as well as a host of other events to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Atlantic.

The city’s role in World War Two and the events of 1945 will be central to the commemorations, which will take place over the same weekend of the Jazz Festival.

At this week’s Business & Culture Committ meeting, elected representatives were told that the Council’s Museum Service are planning a two-day programme of activity on May 3 and 4, to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Battle of the Atlantic “and more specifically the official surrender of the German U-boats fleet at Lisahally”.

A report presented to elected representatives at the meeting on Tuesday by Head of Culture, Aideen McCarter stated: "The activities being planned will take place in Ebrington, in the area opposite the buildings where the new DNA Museum will be located. This event will allow museum staff to engage with visitors on the plans for the new museum.

“The draft programme will include a full scale replica of a WW2 spitfire, provided and managed by the Ulster Aviation Society, display of some of the Museum Service’s WW2 related collections, living history characters, a live re-enactment of the surrender of the U-boats as viewed from the Peace Bridge, music and clothes from the WW2 era, as well as looking at ways to enable visitors to appreciate what the city was like in 1945 and the significance of the events in relation to world conflict and peace.

"The Tower Museum will also deliver a series of WW2 workshops for schools to raise awareness of the significance of the city and region during the Second World War.”

DUP Alderman Julie Middleton said her party “enthusiastically welcomes the celebrations”, as the German fleet surrender at Lisahally was a “moment of great historical significance”.

UUP Alderman Derek Hussey said that the commemoration plans would be leading into the 80th anniversary of VE Day, on May 8, and suggested that Officers look into linking both events.

However, People Before Profit councillor Shaun Harkin said he was not in favour of any events that “glorify and celebrate militarism”.

“I’m a bit worried about the enthusiasm that some members of the chamber are showing today,” he said. “Because the DUP in particular has been an outright supporter of the genocide conducted by Israel and the United States.

“For me there is a clear link in the chain between the First World War, the Second World War, the Cold War and what the United States and Israel are doing today in Gaza.

“Yes the Americans did participate in the Second World War as we know but there should be no events that celebrate militarism, especially in this context right now.”

In response, Alderman Hussey concluded: “I find it ironic that Councillor Harkin cannot accept an event which commemorates the end of a conflict.”

The U-Boat surrender signalled an end to the Battle of the Atlantic in May 1945 and Derry played a pivotal part in protecting the Atlantic convoys and in keeping the western front open for the duration of World War Two.

That history is expected to form a major part of the city’s new Derry North Atlantic (DNA) Museum when it opens in the coming years.

By Andy Balfour, Local Democracy Reporter and Brendan McDaid.