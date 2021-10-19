Zombies wanted for Féile film
Over the last six weeks, Derry’s leading community arts organisation, Féile, have been developing a film with local young people from St. Mary’s Youth Club in Creggan.
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 5:14 pm
Throughout this week, filming on the production will be taking place at locations across the Creggan neighbourhood.
The film follows a group of young people who after receiving a mysterious book from a witch on the backroads of Creggan, they accidentally unleash a horde of zombies across the neighbourhood.
There are opportunities for local people to get involved in the film as extras on the filming of one of the climactic scenes. For more info, email [email protected]