119 great pictures from parties and celebrations in Derry back in August 2005

Photos: Derry Journal Archive.
1. Danielle and friends set off in the Limo to the town 8044dd
Danielle and friends set off in the Limo to the town 8044dd : Derry Parties & Celebrations August 2005: Ball. Photo: Derry Journal
2. Danielle with a group of friends at her 18th Birthday Party 8043dd
Danielle with a group of friends at her 18th Birthday Party 8043dd : Derry Parties & Celebrations August 2005: Ball. Photo: Derry Journal
3. Danielle Laura Michelle and Daniele enjoying the party 8042dd
Danielle Laura Michelle and Daniele enjoying the party 8042dd : Derry Parties & Celebrations August 2005: Ball. Photo: Derry Journal
4. Danielle Ball with Mum Patrica at her 18th party8039dd
Danielle Ball with Mum Patrica at her 18th party8039dd : Derry Parties & Celebrations August 2005: Ball. Photo: Derry Journal