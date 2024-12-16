21 great pictures from Derry Earth Festival with Van Morrison, Undertones at Prehen and DJ Adele Roberts at Cafe Roc in 2002

By Brendan McDaid
Published 16th Dec 2024, 13:45 BST
It turned out to be a great day as Van Morrison, The Waterboys, Undertones and Paul Casey took to the stage at The Earth Music Festival in Derry back in August 2002. Also on the bill at the outdoor gig at Prehen Playing Fields were Deacon Blue, The Four of Us, The Revs and Turn. Meanwhile megastar and former BBC Breakfast Show presenter DJ Adele Roberts also turned up as a VIP guest at Cafe Roc/ Earth nightclub that same year.

Photos: Derry Journal Archive.

Festival goers and performers at the unforgettable Earth festival at Prehen Playing Fields in August 2002.

1. Prehen Earth Fest (4).JPG

Festival goers and performers at the unforgettable Earth festival at Prehen Playing Fields in August 2002. Photo: Derry Journal

2. Prehen Earth Festival (51).jpg

Festival goers and performers at the unforgettable Earth festival at Prehen Playing Fields in August 2002. Photo: Derry Journal

3. Prehen Earth Fest (9).JPG

Festival goers and performers at the unforgettable Earth festival at Prehen Playing Fields in August 2002. Photo: Derry Journal

4. Undertones Prehen (41).jpg

Festival goers and performers at the unforgettable Earth festival at Prehen Playing Fields in August 2002. Photo: Derry Journal

