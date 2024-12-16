21 great pictures from Derry Earth Festival with Van Morrison, Undertones at Prehen and DJ Adele Roberts at Cafe Roc in 2002

It turned out to be a great day as Van Morrison, The Waterboys, Undertones and Paul Casey took to the stage at The Earth Music Festival in Derry back in August 2002. Also on the bill at the outdoor gig at Prehen Playing Fields were Deacon Blue, The Four of Us, The Revs and Turn. Meanwhile megastar and former BBC Breakfast Show presenter DJ Adele Roberts also turned up as a VIP guest at Cafe Roc/ Earth nightclub that same year.