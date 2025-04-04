33 great pictures from a night on the tiles in Derry and the nightbus home in April 2005

By Brendan McDaid
Published 4th Apr 2025, 15:03 BST
20 years ago the buzz around the bustling bars and clubs was about the nightbus service which helped ensure people could get home safely after a night out back in April 2005.

Photos: Derry Journal Archive.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA : Enjoying a night out in Derry city centre and catching the Ulsterbus nightbus home back in April 2005.

1. OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA : Enjoying a night out in Derry city centre and catching the Ulsterbus nightbus home back in April 2005. Photo: Derry Journal

Enjoying a night out in Derry city centre and catching the Ulsterbus nightbus home back in April 2005.

2. A night out in Derry and a nighbus home 2005 (33).JPG

Enjoying a night out in Derry city centre and catching the Ulsterbus nightbus home back in April 2005. Photo: Derry Journal

Enjoying a night out in Derry city centre and catching the Ulsterbus nightbus home back in April 2005.

3. A night out in Derry and a nighbus home 2005 (27).JPG

Enjoying a night out in Derry city centre and catching the Ulsterbus nightbus home back in April 2005. Photo: Derry Journal

Enjoying a night out in Derry city centre and catching the Ulsterbus nightbus home back in April 2005.

4. A night out in Derry and a nighbus home 2005 (2).JPG

Enjoying a night out in Derry city centre and catching the Ulsterbus nightbus home back in April 2005. Photo: Derry Journal

