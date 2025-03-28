51 great pictures from the pubs and streets on St Patrick's Day in Derry in 2005

By Brendan McDaid
Published 28th Mar 2025, 14:56 BST
Pictured are people enjoying the St Patrick's Day celebrations in Derry 20 years ago on March 17, 2005.

Photos: Derry Journal.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA : Pictured are people enjoying the St Patrick's Day celebrations in Derry 20 years ago on March 17, 2005.

1. OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA : Pictured are people enjoying the St Patrick's Day celebrations in Derry 20 years ago on March 17, 2005. Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales
Pictured are people enjoying the St Patrick's Day celebrations in Derry 20 years ago on March 17, 2005.

2. Around the town in Derry on St Patrick's Day 2005 (33).JPG

Pictured are people enjoying the St Patrick's Day celebrations in Derry 20 years ago on March 17, 2005. Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales
Pictured are people enjoying the St Patrick's Day celebrations in Derry 20 years ago on March 17, 2005.

3. Around the town in Derry on St Patrick's Day 2005 (36).JPG

Pictured are people enjoying the St Patrick's Day celebrations in Derry 20 years ago on March 17, 2005. Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales
OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA : Pictured are people enjoying the St Patrick's Day celebrations in Derry 20 years ago on March 17, 2005.

4. OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA : Pictured are people enjoying the St Patrick's Day celebrations in Derry 20 years ago on March 17, 2005. Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 13
Next Page
Related topics:Derry
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice