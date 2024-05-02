St Columb's College pupils at Bishop Street on a school outing.St Columb's College pupils at Bishop Street on a school outing.
55 great photos from the Derry Journal archive of May 1974

We’re rewinding back to 50 years ago in Derry and the wider north west here to May 1974, when the Ulster Workers’ Strike saw the British army take over fuel depots and petrol stations during the Ulster Workers’ Strike. Essex factory workers and nurses were also on strike locally, while Bishop of Derry Edward Daly was being honoured just three months into his post.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 2nd May 2024, 08:25 BST
Updated 2nd May 2024, 08:40 BST

Workers at the Essex factory in Derry on strike.

Workers at the Essex factory in Derry on strike. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

New Motor Hare being installed at the Brandywell stadium Greyhound Track.

New Motor Hare being installed at the Brandywell stadium Greyhound Track. Photo: DJ Archive

St Vincent dePaul Senior Citizens (Long Tower) Party at Nazareth House.

St Vincent dePaul Senior Citizens (Long Tower) Party at Nazareth House. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

St Vincent dePaul Senior Citizens (Long Tower) Party at Nazareth House.

St Vincent dePaul Senior Citizens (Long Tower) Party at Nazareth House. Photo: Derry Journal Archive

