Please note – these photos like our stories are the work of generations of Derry Journal staff and are owned by the Derry Journal. They must not be downloaded, colourised or otherwise edited and re-uploaded elsewhere without the written permission of the Editor.
Workers at the Essex factory in Derry on strike. Photo: Derry Journal Archive
New Motor Hare being installed at the Brandywell stadium Greyhound Track. Photo: DJ Archive
St Vincent dePaul Senior Citizens (Long Tower) Party at Nazareth House. Photo: Derry Journal Archive
