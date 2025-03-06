7 great pictures from Cool Discs Live sessions featuring Derry musicians back in February 2005

Cool Discs is an independent music store renowned for supporting artists and you can call into the store and find out more about it at its website: https://shop.cooldiscsmusic.com/
Photos: Derry Journal Archive.
1. Lee Mason (owner Cool Discs) and Danny Brown (organiser).
Lee Mason (owner Cool Discs) and Danny Brown (organiser). Talented Derry musicians performing at Cool Discs Live Session inside the Foyle Street store back in February 2005. Photo: Derry Journal
2. Conor McAteer.
Conor McAteer. : Talented Derry musicians performing at Cool Discs Live Session inside the Foyle Street store back in February 2005. Photo: Derry Journal
3. Sharon Waite.
Sharon Waite. : Talented Derry musicians performing at Cool Discs Live Session inside the Foyle Street store back in February 2005. Photo: Derry Journal
4. Betty Joyce.
Betty Joyce. : Talented Derry musicians performing at Cool Discs Live Session inside the Foyle Street store back in February 2005. Photo: Derry Journal
