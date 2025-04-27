83 great pictures of parties and celebrations in Derry in April 2005

By Brendan McDaid
Published 28th Apr 2025, 00:00 BST
Check to see if you know anyone from these pictures of people marking birthdays and celebrations in Derry and the north west 20 years ago back in April 2005.

Photos: Derry Journal Archive.

Parties and celebrations in April 2005: Sarah Gallagher.

1. Sarah Gallagher (4).JPG

Parties and celebrations in April 2005: Sarah Gallagher. Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales
Parties and celebrations in April 2005: Rose Canning.

2. Rose Canning (9).JPG

Parties and celebrations in April 2005: Rose Canning. Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales
Parties and celebrations in April 2005: Rose Canning.

3. Rose Canning (8).JPG

Parties and celebrations in April 2005: Rose Canning. Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales
Parties and celebrations in April 2005: Rose Canning.

4. Rose Canning (4).JPG

Parties and celebrations in April 2005: Rose Canning. Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 21
Next Page
Related topics:Derry
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice