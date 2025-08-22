IN PICTURES: A day at the races at Lifford Track in Donegal back in summer 2005

By Brendan McDaid
Published 22nd Aug 2025, 12:32 BST
Pictured are people enjoying a day at the races at Lifford Dog Track in Donegal 20 years ago.

Photos: Derry Journal.

A night at the races in Lifford back in the summer of 2005.

1. Lifford Races (7).JPG

A night at the races in Lifford back in the summer of 2005. Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales
A night at the races in Lifford back in the summer of 2005.

2. Lifford Races (6).JPG

A night at the races in Lifford back in the summer of 2005. Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales
A night at the races in Lifford back in the summer of 2005.

3. Lifford Races (2).JPG

A night at the races in Lifford back in the summer of 2005. Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales
A night at the races in Lifford back in the summer of 2005.

4. Lifford Races (3).JPG

A night at the races in Lifford back in the summer of 2005. Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Donegal
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice