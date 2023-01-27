News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Centra in Carndonagh, january 2003.
Centra in Carndonagh, january 2003.

IN PICTURES: Shopping in Carndonagh 20 years ago in January 2003

Here’s some pictures of local businesses in Carndonagh back in January 2003.

By Brendan McDaid
1 hour ago
Updated 27th Jan 2023, 3:15pm

Photos from the Derry Journal archive

1. Jenny Craven, I.T. technician and Gaeraldine kearney, manager, Neal J Doherty Auctioneers. (2401A22)

Jenny Craven, I.T. technician and Geraldine Kearney, manager, Neal J Doherty Auctioneers. (2401A22)

Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales

2. 2401A17.JPG

Centra Carndonagh in 2003.

Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales

3. Conor and Mark Kelly of inishowen Oil. (2401JB70)

Conor and Mark Kelly of inishowen Oil. (2401JB70)

Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales

4. 2401A27.JPG

The Tul na Rí / Simpson's bar back in January 2003.

Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Carndonagh