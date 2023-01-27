Here’s some pictures of local businesses in Carndonagh back in January 2003.
Photos from the Derry Journal archive
1. Jenny Craven, I.T. technician and Gaeraldine kearney, manager, Neal J Doherty Auctioneers. (2401A22)
Jenny Craven, I.T. technician and Geraldine Kearney, manager, Neal J Doherty Auctioneers. (2401A22)
Photo: Derry Journal
2. 2401A17.JPG
Centra Carndonagh in 2003.
Photo: Derry Journal
3. Conor and Mark Kelly of inishowen Oil. (2401JB70)
Conor and Mark Kelly of inishowen Oil. (2401JB70)
Photo: Derry Journal
4. 2401A27.JPG
The Tul na Rí / Simpson's bar back in January 2003.
Photo: Derry Journal