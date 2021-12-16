July 1997... A man negotiates his way through a brick-strewn William Street, scene of rioting the previous night after an Orange Order parade was allowed to walk down the nationalist Garvaghy Road in Portadown.
PICTURE SPECIAL! Derry: rolling back the years

We go back in time to see the changing face of Derry

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 12:33 pm

July 2001... Derry's quayside hosts several navy gunboats

October 2000... The old 'Milanda' bakery site which was located at Glen Road. The Mothers Pride Bakery had been in operation for more than 30 years when it closed in 1999 with the loss of more than 100 jobs.

2005... The former Mullans Bar at the junction of Little James' Street and Sackville Street.

The Toucan One which, once upon a time, ferried passengers up and down the River Foyle.

