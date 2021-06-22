RETRO PHOTO SPECIAL! PARTY TIME DERRY 2005

HomeRita Harris celebrates her birthday with her grandchildren. RETRO PHOTO SPECIAL! PARTY TIME DERRY 2005More party pictures from the Noughties...By The NewsroomTuesday, 22nd June 2021, 10:50 am 1. Philip and Brianna McLaughlin celebrate their birthday with friends with a limousine cruise. Buy photo2. Rachael Stewart and the gang celebrate her birthday bash. Buy photo3. Robyn Barr and her friends having fun at the bowling alley. Buy photo4. A double celebration for Rosemary Coyle and Michelle Bratton. Buy photoNext Page Page 1 of 2