RETRO PHOTOS SPECIAL! 2002 St Brigid’s College prizewinners
We go back to November 2002 to feature the annual prizewinners’ ceremony at St Brigid’s College, Carnhill, Derry. Recognise anyone?
By The Newsroom
Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 10:56 am
Sportstars of the Year award winners. Seated, from left, are Noel Quigley (Gaelic Footballer), Ruagin Doherty (Year 8 Sportsgirl), Caolan McFeely (Year 9 Sportsman) and Clare Smith (Year 9 Sportsgirl). Back, from left, are Martin Bonner (Hurler), Fergal Semple (Year 10 Sportsman), Kevin Ferguson (Year 9 Sportsman), Terry Boyle (Rugby Player), and Aisling Hannaway (Year 10 Sportsgirl).
Seatyed, from left, are Karen Dunn (Academic First in Year 9 Science), Kevin O'Donnell (Year 10 PTA Award), and Stacey Cooke (Academic First in Year 8 Science). Back, from left, are Noel Quigley (Year 8 Science Endeavour Award), Sean Boyle (Year 10 Science Endeavour Award), Conor McCann (Academic First in Year 10 Science), and Michaela Carlin (Year 9 Science Endeavour Award).
Front, from left, are Mark Doherty (Academic First in History), Eva Robinson (Home Economics Student of the Year), Martin Bradley (Year 11 Technology and Design Student) and Frances Quigley (Schoolwork Dedication Award). Back, from left, are Steven Griffiths (First Academic in Irish), Barry Leonard (Senior Musician), Michelle Leonard (Commitment Award), James Lawson (PTA Merit Award and Year 11 Science Endeavour Award), and Diarmuid Semple (Year 11 Academic Student of the Year and First Academic in Year 11 Science).
Seated, from left, are Alan O'Kane (Triumph over Adversity Award), Sarah Barr (Year 11 Sportsgirl and Art Student of the Year), and Anna Moore (Enhancement of School Spirit Award). Back, from left, are Emma Coyle (Netballer of the Year), Shona McEleney (Year 12 Sportsgirl), Thomas Friel (Year 11 Sportsman) and Jamie-Lee McGriskin (Dedication to Sport Award).
Seated, from left, are Kiera Coyle (Commitment and Dedication to School), Gerald Tracey (First Academic in Business Studies and Maths Award), and Angela Fitzpatrick (First Academic in English and Top Secretarial Award). At back are Emma Begley (Maths Award and First Academic in Single Award Science), Emmett McGinty (First Academic in Maths and Double Science and Geography Commitment Award), Emmett Diver (First Academic Geography and Attendance Award).
Seated, from left, are J J O'Dochartaigh (Junior Musician Award), Desmond Hutton (Environment Award and Commitment in RE), and Anthony Starrs (Junior English Award). Back, from left, are Aisling McCauley (Junior Modern Languages Student of the Year), Teresa Boyle (Junior English Award), Michaela Carlin (Year 9 PTA Award), and Owen McColgan (Junior History Award and Contribution to Artistic and Dramatic presentation).
Mathematics prizewinners. Front, from left, are Ciaran Ryan (joint First Academic Year 9), Conor Phelan (Year 8 PTA Award), and Richard Boyle (Year 10 Maths Commitment). Back, from left, are Donna Carlin (joint First Academic Year 9), Marianne Murray (First Academic Year 8 Mathematics), James Harkin and Laura Hannaway (joint First Academic Year 10 Maths).
Seated, from left, are Jason Murray (Year 8 Technology Student of the Year), Shauna Burns (Year 8 Art Student of the Year and Commitment Award for Year 8 Maths) and Scott McClintock (Year 10 Art Student of the Year). Back, from left, are Fergal Semple (Year 10 Technology Student of the Year), Aaron McClelland (Commitment Award Year 9 RE), Stephen Derry (Year 9 Art Student of the Year), and Karen Coyle (Year 9 Technology Student of the Year).