1.

1975... Prizewinners in the opening competition at Feis Doire Colmcille - the double jig (8 to 10 years). From left, the winner, Sharon Queen (Mary Soal School), Geraldine Gallagher (McLaughlin School) and Caroline McLaughlin (Barrett School), who tied for second place, and Mairead Drummond (O'More School) and Brendan Donaghy (Barrett School), who tied for third place.