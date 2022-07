2.

1971... Long Tower Boys' Club footballers who took part in 41 hours of non-stop football at Our Lady of Lourdes Hall, Lecky Road, in aid of charity. They are, at front, Tommy McGlinchey, Martin McIntyre, Kevin Mahon, Denis Doherty and Pat Thompson. At back are George McGowan, Joe Bradley, Michael Gallagher, Raymond Carton and Pat McGilloway.