RETRO PHOTOS SPECIAL! GLORY DAYS OF DERRY FEIS

These photographs from the Derry Journal archive feature Feis Doire Colmcille winners from the 1960s and 70s
By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 19th April 2022, 12:51 pm
Members of the Ferry family, Derry, who were joint winners of the Family Group Dance competition at the Feis. At front are Bridie, Betty, Veronica and Maeve. At back are Joe, Sean, Seamus and Donal.
1962... Rosemary Brown (11), St Eugene's Convent School, winner of the girls' vocal solo (10-12 years).
1962... Maria (10) and Anthony (14) Carlin, Beechwood Avenue, winners of the junior piano duet (under 16).
1963... Winners of the senior four-handed reel were these dancers from the McLaughlin School. From left are Margaret McLaughlin, Con McLaughlin, Patricia McLaughlin and Seamus Quigley.
1966... The De Glin Academy team which won the any eight-hand figure dance (12-15) years at Feis Doire Colmcille.
1975... Pupils from St Columb's College who were winners in the Irish language competitions at the Feis.
1976... Prizewinners in the girls' duet (under 13). From left are twin sisters Terri and Ronnie Coyle, who were the winners, Ann Healy and Maria Doherty, runners-up, and Fiona Kelly and Margaret Hegarty, who were third. The children are all pupils of St Eugene's PS, Derry.
1978... Pupils from St Eugene's infants' school, Francis Street, who were medal winners at Feis Doire Colmcille.
1979... Adjudicator Gladie Kell, from Belfast, chatting to prizewinners in the character sketch, solo mime and solo creative drama competition (post primary school). From left are Maria O'Doherty and Janet Donaghy, who were joint third, Tanya McCauley, who was second, and Anne Healy, who was the winner.
1979... Prizewinners in the boys' Irish solo (under 7). From left is the winner, Cahir Coyle, Fergus Crossan, who was second, Rory McIntyre (third) and Garrett O'Doherty (fourth).