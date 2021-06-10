RETRO PICTURE SPECIAL EXTRA! 1983 Derry Confirmation classes

HomeRETRO PICTURE SPECIAL EXTRA! 1983 Derry Confirmation classesWe go back to 1983 to see some more photos of the P7 children who made their ConfirmationBy The NewsroomThursday, 10th June 2021, 8:58 am One of the 1983 Confirmation classes from Carnhill PS.Childen from one of the P7 classes at Carnhill PS who made their Confirmation in May 1983.Some of the P7 children from Carnhill PS who made their Confirmation in May 1983.P7 pupils from Glendermott PS, Ardmore, who made their Confirmation in May 1983.Kids from Holy Child PS, Central Drive, Creggan, who were confirmed at St Mary's Church by Bishop Edward Daly.Pupils from St Columba's Boys' PS, Long Tower, who were confirmed by Dr Edward Daly, Bishop of Derry.P7 pupils from St Columba's GIrls' PS, Long Tower, who were confirmed by Bishop of Derry. Dr Edward Daly.Children at Nazareth House PS who wwere confirmed by the Bishop of Derry.Kids from Nazareth House PS who made their Confirmation in May 1983.One of the Confirmation classes from St Patrick's Boys' PS, Pennyburn.Childen from one of the P7 classes at Rosemount PS who made their Confirmation in May 1983.Derry