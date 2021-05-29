Pupils from Chapel Road reception class pictured after their graduation ceremony held at the school. (2106A05)

School days in Derry and Limavady: Pupils starting school in 2007 and 2008

With Covid-19 affecting schools, this year really has been like no other. So we’ve been looking back at times past, when children throughout the NW could enjoy their school days without the impact of a worldwide pandemic.

By staff reporter
Saturday, 29th May 2021, 4:49 pm

So here are some pictures of young people who were starting primary school in 2007 or 2008. We’ve also included some nursery and other classes. We hope you enjoy this look back in time. Most have not been published online until now.

1.

Pupils from Chapel Road PS who have taken part in a Primary 3 Literacy Project in conjunction with the Playhouse. Included, are Rosemary Quinn, storyteller and short story writer, Anne Kerr, teacher and Sharon Moran, education officer, Playhouse. (1204A11)

2.

Children and staff from the Chapel Road Playgroup, pictured during their graduation. Included, are staff members, Deirdre Mcdaid, karen McLaughlin, Patricia Glenn and Bernie McCafferty. (2106A04)

3.

P1 pupils from Broadbridge Primary School with Celina McCormick, classroom assistant, and Paula Quinn, class teacher. (1409PG35)

4.

P1 pupils from Broadbridge Primary School with Nicole Doherty, classroom assistant, and Natalie McLaughlin, teacher. (1409PG36)

