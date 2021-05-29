School days in Derry and Limavady: Pupils starting school in 2007 and 2008
With Covid-19 affecting schools, this year really has been like no other. So we’ve been looking back at times past, when children throughout the NW could enjoy their school days without the impact of a worldwide pandemic.
So here are some pictures of young people who were starting primary school in 2007 or 2008. We’ve also included some nursery and other classes. We hope you enjoy this look back in time. Most have not been published online until now.
