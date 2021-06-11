Ten years on - 39 pictures of Lumen Christi College in 2011

From winning prizes at school or at the feis to enjoying the annual formal, the Derry Journal was there to capture the moment for posterity.
We hope you enjoy this dander down Memory Lane at Lumen Christi College.
1.
Pupils from Lumen christi college presenting a cheque for £327 to Danny Kelly, Foyle search and rescue the proceeds of a young enterprise project at the school. (2806SL08)
3.
Pupils who collected ‘Pupil of the Year’ awards at Lumen Christi college annual senior prize giving. From left (seated) are Jason Young, Mrs. Catherine Rawdon, vice-principal and Mr. Brian McAllister, Board of Governors. Back row. Helen Brady, Aoibheann Biddle, Dervla Guckian and Peter Melarkey. Picture. Maurice Thompson.
4.
Lumen Christi college pupils who achieved 8 grade ‘A’ or better in GCSE examinations, pictured at the College’annual senior prize giving, pictured with seated (second from left), Mr. John Boyle, chairperson Board of Governors, Mrs. Bronach O’Hara, Head of Key Stage 4 and Mr. Claude Metzdorf, Du Pont plant manager. Picture. Maurice Thompson.