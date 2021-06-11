©/Lorcan Doherty Photography - March 2011. The Pope John Paul II Award 4th Annual Award Ceremony. Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, Archbishop Emeritus of Washington, and Most Rev. Dr. Seamus Hegarty, Bishop of Derry, with pupils from Lumen Christi College who received awards. Credit Lorcan Doherty Photography.

Ten years on - 39 pictures of Lumen Christi College in 2011

If you were at Lumen Christi College ten years ago, there’s a good chance you or your friends will feature in our latest slidewhow of 39 pictures looking at school days a decade ago.

By staff reporter
Friday, 11th June 2021, 10:36 am

From winning prizes at school or at the feis to enjoying the annual formal, the Derry Journal was there to capture the moment for posterity.

We hope you enjoy this dander down Memory Lane at Lumen Christi College.

Pupils from Lumen christi college presenting a cheque for £327 to Danny Kelly, Foyle search and rescue the proceeds of a young enterprise project at the school. (2806SL08)

Pupils who collected ‘Pupil of the Year’ awards at Lumen Christi college annual senior prize giving. From left (seated) are Jason Young, Mrs. Catherine Rawdon, vice-principal and Mr. Brian McAllister, Board of Governors. Back row. Helen Brady, Aoibheann Biddle, Dervla Guckian and Peter Melarkey. Picture. Maurice Thompson.

Lumen Christi college pupils who achieved 8 grade ‘A’ or better in GCSE examinations, pictured at the College’annual senior prize giving, pictured with seated (second from left), Mr. John Boyle, chairperson Board of Governors, Mrs. Bronach O’Hara, Head of Key Stage 4 and Mr. Claude Metzdorf, Du Pont plant manager. Picture. Maurice Thompson.

