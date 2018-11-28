10 things almost everyone in Derry should have done by the age of 40
We’re a proud country with a wealth of traditions and diverse activities, some outstanding scenery and places to visit.
Here are 10 things we reckon almost everyone in Derry should have done by the time they’re 40.
1. Ask a taxi man "are you busy tonight?"
Does a better ice-breaker exist? However, taxi men and women all over Derry must be fed-up hearing it all of the time.
2. Used a sunbed before going on holiday
It's the ultimate summer holiday preparation which Derry people have been partaking in for decades.
3. Been asked to "enter your wee pin"
Contrary to popular belief credit and debit card pin numbers are the exact same in length outside of Derry.
4. Complain about the heat
Derry very rarely gets prolonged periods of warm weather but when it does the true Derry natives come out in force to complain about how "roastin" and "boilin" they are.
