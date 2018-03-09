12-week transformation: week nine: A positive mindset

Well, it finally happened. My calories and carbs were cut.

Although the calorie cut was inevitable four weeks out from the end of the transformation programme and the final photoshoot, I had tried to live in denial for as long as possible.

In the run up to International Women’s Day yesterday, I decided to stay positive throughout the entire week, talking to some amazing females who are absolutely bossing it, either in the gym or in day to day life.

So even though I was on a lower calorie, lower carb diet, I had to look on the bright side of things, and a little bit of inspiration and motivation from some great females has helped massively this week.

The diet changes did sound very daunting when I spoke to Danny at U-Turn fitness last Saturday, but honestly, it isn’t even that bad.

I decided to look on the bright side, have a positive mindset about it all, and try to not feel sorry for myself like I did last time around, which realistically hindered my progress a little.

I took Sunday to plan my meals for the week. This way I was able to try and make my food still stretch over five meals a day. In a way I was trying to fool myself into thinking I was actually eating more.

My calorie allowance has only been cut by 200 calories per day, so I’m just shaving a little bit off each meal.

To be honest, the initial drop after week four was much harder than this, but maybe I’ve just toughened up over the last while!

I have also cut out carbs from my lunch every day, which I also thought would be much more difficult than it is.

Instead of my beloved spuds, I’ve opted for a stir fry or salad most days, bulking it out with vegetables so I’m full up and not craving anything from the potato family.

Booze is also still cut out of my diet, which I’m not finding too hard either. I have a fantastic function to attend on Saturday evening, celebrating local women who have had a positive impact on the lives of others.

It’s a brilliant project, and I feel privileged to have had any part in it, but I will once again be designated driver. Whenever I do get out and have some beers after the photoshoot, I’d say it’ll be quite entertaining.

I’m taking bets on how early I will be at home in bed.

On the training side of things, I thought the cut in calories and carbs would have had an impact on my strength, and my energy levels in general, but it hasn’t been the case at all.

We had an extremely tough strongman/strongwoman session on Sunday, followed by high rep week (which is just cruel at the best of times - thanks Danny!)

On Sunday I had another non-scale victory, squatting 140kg (over two times my body weight) for six reps.

It’s an amazing feeling when you’re five foot one (and a half) and you’re able to squat such a heavy weight, especially with the week that’s in it. It’s important to try and get rid of the misconceptions that “lifting weights make you bulky” or that women can’t lift as heavy as men, because frankly, I’ve trained with some amazing women, who could probably outlift most men! Anything is possible if you put your mind to it, as I’ve found out over the last nine weeks!

