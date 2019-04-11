We Derry folk will surprise you with our dulcet tones and penchant for romance.

14 reasons why you should date someone from Derry

People from Derry may not have the olive skin of the Italians or the beach bodies of the Brazilians but they do have more than their fair share of attractive attributes.

Here are 14 reasons why you should consider dating someone from Derry.

Some of us hate the sound of our own voice but talk to anyone who is not from here and they will tell you how much they love listening to us talk. Oh, and the Derry accent was voted the sexiest in all of Ireland last year!

1. Our accent

We might not like receiving compliments but we have absolutely no problem with giving them to those around us - good news for you if your other half is from Derry.

2. We don't like receiving compliments

The pace of modern life can be so quick that some find they have make sacrifices in order to attain success. This is not the case for many Derry people. Family matters and we will always make time for what's important.

3. Family orientated

What we lack in dark and tanned skin we make up for with our world famous skill of charming prospective partners with our very Derry gift of the gab.

4. Gift of the gab

