‘999 Hero’ Award for Foyle Search & Rescue

Foyle Search & Rescue have been named as the ‘999 Hero’ at a recent awards ceremony.

The local group were chosen as the recipient of the Sunday Life’s Spirit of NI “999 hero” award at a glitzy star-stuffed ceremony held recently in Titanic Belfast.

Speaking following the win, Stephen Twells, Chairman of FoyleSearch and Rescue, said: “We were delighted to have been even nominated for this award.

“To have been amongst so many selfless and strong people being recognised was an honour and reward in itself, but to receive this award is a huge privilege, not to mention a complete surprise!

“We all need help in life, which is why we do what we do, not for any recognition, so this is award is not just for our volunteers, and staff, but more importantly for everyone who supports us.

“Our communities, our own families, the emergency services we work with, and especially those families that have been helped by FSR over the years.

“Without this support, FSR would not be what it is today.

“I have had many proud moments over the years, and FSR has been recognised many times for the work that our volunteers do, but last night I was bursting with pride to be a part of FSR, representing our charity, and I know that everyone connected with the charity feels very proud today.”

The Sunday Life Spirit of NI Awards are sponsored by Specsavers, and will be broadcast by UTV. This annual awards ceremony seeks to honour all those who make a difference across Northern Ireland.

Each year organisers look for nominations of who the public think deserves a Spirit of Northern Ireland Award, by selflessly serving others and being an inspiration to us all.

The unique NI-wide search givesrecognition to those whose good deeds have previously gone mostly unnoticed - ordinary people who are doing extraordinary things to help others and people whose uplifting stories of selfless acts will touch the hearts of all who read them.