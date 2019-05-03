Anne Tracey returning to Jazz Festival with new show tonight and tomorrow

Anne Tracey returns this year with a brand new City of Derry Jazz Festival show.

With her new house band, Anne will host the cabaret style ‘Jazz with a Twist’ tonight, Friday 3rd and tomorrow Saturday 4th May.

Once again the show takes place in the Holywell Community building in Bishop Street (opposite Henderson’s).

Anne says: “Jazz with a Twist audiences are in for a treat this year again when our brand new show returns with its mix of light jazz, blues and standards chosen to both delight and surprise.

“We feature a fabulous house band led by “the maestro” Eddie O’Donnell who, together with Brian, Eamon and Adam, are joined by “sax king” Sean McCarron, Tom Byrne on harmonica and concertina making his jazz fest debut and our regular, Frank Cassidy, also on keys. “

Anne’s show also features her brother, Michael Corey who, once again, stars with her for the two nights of the show.

She is also thrilled to have the talented Felix Healy returning this year, as well as Legenderry singer-songwriter Roy Arbuckle whose humour and songs have been an enormous hit with audiences over each of the past five years.

Anne is also looking forward to welcoming that fine singer, Joanna Harkin, of Sensation fame. Joanna is making her jazz festival debut. And those who have been to the Anne Tracey shows at Holywell know that the night would not be complete without the gifted Moneymore poet, Maura Johnston, who brings her own special brand of inspirational poetry and indeed rap to the Holywell stage.

The show will start each evening at 8.00 pm sharp. Please come early to get a good seat. Audiences are invited to bring their own drink/refreshment of choice.

There are 80 tickets only available for each evening’s show. Tickets are £10 and are available through Eimear or Kevin at reception Holywell DiverseCity Community Partnership building 028 71 261941.