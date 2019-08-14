August 15th celebrations across Derry

There will be a Festival of Fire, community fun days and several bonfires taking place across Derry tomorrow as the city marks the annual August 15 celebration.

The traditional festival, held on the Feast Day of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary into Heaven, has been marked by generations of people across Ireland. The Festival of Fire, which traditionally has taken place at the Gasyard, will be staged at Free Derry Corner this year.

The celebration event will begin at 6pm on Thursday evening, August 15.

Prior to this and also at Free Derry Corner tomorrow will be the ‘Bash on the Bankin’ and Gasyard Fun Day from 2pm.

In Creggan the Wan Big Street Party also gets under way at 2pm, while the On Street Community Festival at Galliagh Park takes place from 2.30pm.

There are also community events taking place tomorrow afternoon at Glen Park from 1.30pm and in Shantallow and the Waterside.

A number of bonfires are also expected to be held across the city later tomorrow night.