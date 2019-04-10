Award nomination for Derry Well Woman

Derry Well Women has been nominated for a UK-wide charity award.

It is one of 21 charities shortlisted for the UK-wide Charity Governance Awards 2019.

They are in the running for the ‘Improving Impact’ award which comes with a £5,000 unrestricted grant. The winners will be announced in London on May 22.

“Derry Well Women is honoured and thrilled to be shortlisted by the Clothworkers’ Foundation for a Charity Governance Award,” said General Manager, Susan Gibson.

“This is a particularly important and prestigious validation of our work. It specifically recognises the vital role played by our board members and the huge contribution they make to our achieving our mission.

“That mission is to provide the women of Derry and the North West with a service which will improve the health and wellbeing of women, families and community and respond to the changing health needs of women.

“Being shortlisted recognises our Committee’s dedication to not just fundraising and management but to increasing long term social impact and health improvement for the 2500 women who attend our services every year.

“The winners in each category will win £5,000 unrestricted funding which would be hugely welcome at a time when opportunities to raise funding are now so limited and difficult. This is a great achievement for a charity from the North West and we’ll celebrate whatever the result.”

Derry Well Women joins the shortlist of charities representing a diverse range of activities that include mental health care, family support, disability sports, heritage conservation and the arts.

Michael Jarvis, who chairs the Awards for organisers The Clothworkers’ Company, congratulated all thesuccessful shortlisted candidates.

“Charities exist in a challenging climate, so successful governance stories from the frontline can provide powerful examples for the whole sector to follow.

“Our shortlisted candidates have proved that low budgets, limited resources and other pressures need not be an obstacle to digital innovation, building diverse and vibrant boards, or turning around the most difficult of situations,” he said.

The judging panel have shortlisted the entries and will select a winner in each of the seven categories.

The winners will be announced at the official awards reception at the historic Clothworkers’ Hall in London on May 22.

It will also feature a keynote speech by Nat Sloane CBE, England Chair for The National Community Lottery Fund.

The expert judging panel boasts a wealth of experience in charity governance and the voluntary sector.

You can follow the awards on Twitter via @CharityGovAwards or by using the hashtag #charitygov19. Winners will be announced on the website following the ceremony in May.

For more information on Derry Well Woman, visit www.derrywellwoman.org