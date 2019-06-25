Bear Grylls wishing Derry Scouts luck at Jamboree

TV star and survival expert Bear Grylls has wished scouts from Derry the best of luck as the head off to America for the World Scout Jamboree.

In a Letter to the Editor, Mr Grylls, who is the UK’s Chief Scout, said: “In just a few days’ time Scouts from Derry will be travelling 3,800 miles to wild and wonderful West Virginia, USA for the 24th World Scout Jamboree.

“These are some of our brightest and best and every one of them will be an ambassador for the Scouts, the UK’s largest mixed movement, helping prepare girls and boys with skills for life.

“World Scout Jamborees only happen every four years and tens of thousands of Scouts attend each one. They are incredible festivals of peace, friendship and adventure. Young people will make friends for life with people from over 150 countries, experience different food, language and culture while learning new skills. It will be the journey of a lifetime.”

He adds: “The 2019 Jamboree, jointly hosted by the USA, Canada and Mexico, is set to be one of the biggest and most exciting yet. The theme is ‘Unlock a new world’ – focusing especially on how we can create a sustainable world together.

“I want to wish every single one of the Derry Scouts good luck and safe travels.

Members of 35th Culmore Scout Troop pictuyred at a previous Big Lunch at Gilliland's Brookhall Estate in Derry in 2016. Picture Martin McKeown.

“We’re so proud of you and I’ll see you out there!”