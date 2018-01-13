‘Beat the Blues’ this Monday at Bishop Street Community Centre

The Pink Ladies and Pink Panthers Cancer Support Group will host a ‘Beat the Blues’ event in Bishop Street Community Centre this coming Monday, January 15, known globally as ‘Blue Monday.’

The aim of this event is to promote good mental health and well-being within the community using the ‘Five Steps To Well Being’ and to encourage local people to avail of the services offering assistance.

This event is in partnership with The IFI Peace Walls Project, and is funded by CLEAR under Small Grants for Mental Health and Suicide Prevention.

The Pink Ladies would like to invite everyone to the Social Information Drop In from 11:30am to 1:30pm, where there will be a range of service providers and community organisations present to engage, signpost and inform residents of what is available in their area.

Lunch and refreshments will be provided at this event and everyone is welcome.

In addition, in the afternoon, Bishop Street Community Centre will host events to encourage young people to get active and encourage relaxation techniques.

Children’s Yoga will take place between 3.30pm and 4.30pm, and a boxercise class ‘Box the Blues’ will be held in the evening for 11- 17 year olds from 7.00pm to 8.00pm.

A spokesperson for ‘Beat the Blues’ said: “The event is based on the five steps to wellbeing: to connect, be active, take notice, keep learning and give.

“This timetable of events will improve mental health, encourage healthy lifestyles and improve the sense of well being of the community as a whole.

“All events are free of charge, so come along to Bishop Street Community Centre and join in!”

For more information contact The Pink Ladies on 02871414004.